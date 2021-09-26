(CBS) – The Tony Awards honor the best productions from the 2019-2020 season tonight on CBS and streaming with Paramount+. With a unique format, this year’s awards are comprised of two productions. First up is the awards ceremony streaming on Paramount+ followed by The Tony Awards Present: Broadways Back!, a live concert hosted by Leslie Odom Jrs. on CBS.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Play

“The Sound Inside” – Adam Rapp

“Grand Horizons” – Bess Wohl

“Slave Play” – Jeremy O. Harris

“The Inheritance” – Matthew Lopez

“Sea Wall/A Life” – Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Best Musical

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Revival of a Play

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play”

“Betrayal”

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody – “Jagged Little Pill

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

John Logan – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Blair Underwood – “A Soldier’s Play”

Jake Gyllenhaal – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Andrew Burnap – “The Inheritance”

Tom Sturridge – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston – “Betrayal”

Ian Barford – “Linda Vista”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Audra McDonald – “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Laura Linney – “My Name Is Lucy Barton”

Joaquina Kalukango – “Slave Play”

Mary-Louise Parker – “The Sound Inside”

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Adrienne Warren – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Karen Olivo – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley – “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

John Benjamin Hickey – “The Inheritance”

David Alan Grier – “A Soldier’s Play”

Ato Blankson-Wood – “Slave Play”

Paul Hilton – “The Inheritance”

James Cusati-Moyer – “Slave Play”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Jane Alexander – “Grand Horizons”

Lois Smith – “The Inheritance”

Annie McNamara – “Slave Play”

Cora Vander Broek – “Linda Vista”

Chalia La Tour – “Slave Play”

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Sahr Ngaujah – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Danny Burstein – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Derek Klena – “Jagged Little Pill”

Daniel J. Watts – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Sean Allan Krill – “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Lauren Patten – “Jagged Little Pill”

Kathryn Gallagher – “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding – “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Myra Lucretia Taylor – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer – “The Sound Inside”

Jamie Lloyd – “Betrayal”

Stephen Daldry – “The Inheritance”

Robert O’Hara – “Slave Play”

Kenny Leon – “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Alex Timbers – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Diane Paulus – “Jagged Little Pill”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics Written for the Theatre)

Lindsay Jones – “Slave Play”

Paul Englishby – “The Inheritance”

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb – “The Rose Tattoo”

Christopher Nightingale – “A Christmas Carol”

Daniel Kluger – “The Sound Inside”

Best Choreography

Anthony Van Laast – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui – “Jagged Little Pill”

Sonya Tayeh – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Soutra Gilmour – “Betrayal”

Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol”

Derek McLane – “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos – “Slave Play”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon – “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Derek McLane – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Bob Crowley – “The Inheritance”

Clint Ramos – “The Rose Tattoo”

Rob Howell – “A Christmas Carol”

Dede Ayite – “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite – “A Soldier’s Play”

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Emily Rebholz – “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Hugh Vanstone – “A Christmas Carol”

Jiyoun Chang – “Slave Play”

Allen Lee Hughes – “A Soldier’s Play”

Heather Gilbert – “The Sound Inside”

Jon Clark – “The Inheritance”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Bruno Poet – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend – “Jagged Little Pill”

Justin Townsend – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Daniel Kluger – “The Sound Inside”

Simon Baker – “A Christmas Carol”

Lindsay Jones – “Slave Play”

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid – “The Inheritance”

Daniel Kluger – “Sea Wall/A Life”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans – “Jagged Little Pill”

Peter Hylenski – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Nevin Steinberg – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

Best Orchestration

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine – “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Tom Kitt – “Jagged Little Pill”

Ethan Popp – “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”