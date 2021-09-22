Filed Under:Survivor

(CBS) – Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of Survivor 41 tonight from 8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS and available to stream with Paramount+. In the premiere episode, three tribes fight for their life in the first immunity challenge to guarantee safety at tribal council.

The following are the 18 castaways competing in Survivor 41:

LUVU Tribe (Blue):

  • Danny McCray, ex-NFL player
  • Naseer Muttalif, sales manager
  • Sydney Segal, law student
  • Heather Aldret, stay-at-home mom
  • Deshawn Radden, medical student
  • Erika Casupanan, communications manager

UA Tribe (Green):

  • Brad Reese, rancher
  • Sara Wilson, healthcare consultant
  • Shantel Smith, pastor
  • Jairus Robinson, college student
  • Ricard Foyé, flight attendant
  • Genie Chen, grocery clerk

YASE Tribe (Yellow):

  • Xander Hastings, app developer
  • David Voce, neurosurgeon
  • Liana Wallace, college student
  • Tiffany Seely, teacher
  • Eric Abraham, cyber security analyst
  • Evvie Jagoda, PhD student