Child Tax Credit: Why Are Some Parents Having Problems?
This is how the updated Child Tax Credit works, along with a few reasons why payments could be delayed, inaccurate, or come in a different form.
Child Tax Credit: August Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
The IRS sent out the second round of Child Tax Credit payments Friday morning, and deposits are already showing up in parents' bank accounts.
Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?
The advance Child Tax Credit pays parents up to $300 per month per child to help with the cost of raising them.
Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Second Payment Coming?
The next advance Child Tax Credit payment will be sent out this week, and should arrive a couple days earlier than it did last month.
'It Shows That Anything Is Possible': Kayla Wood On Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse
Kayla Wood explains how she has become one of the top players in the new women's pro lacrosse league called Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse.
'It's Not As Easy As It Looks': Joe Johnson On The Big3 & 18-Year NBA Career
The 7x All-Star talks with us about playing in the Big3 basketball league, created by Ice Cube, and the time he got to live out his dream and play against Michael Jordan.
Wyndham Championship Preview: 'It's A Birdie Fest, That's What Makes Sedgefield So Fun'
CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis expects plenty of low numbers this weekend, as the final PGA Tour stop of the regular season plays out at Sedgefield Country Club.
Fantasy Football 2021 Breakouts: Can Jalen Hurts Put Together A Top 10 Fantasy QB Season?
The Eagles QB flashed big fantasy upside in his short stint as starter late last season. Now expected to start from Week 1, can he put together a breakout season? Which other players could become new fantasy stars?
Brec Bassinger On Becoming A Super Hero And Season 2 Of 'DC's Stargirl': 'Truly Honored'
'Stargirl's Brec Bassinger discusses her excitement for season 2 coming to The CW.
UEFA Super Cup 2021: How To Watch Chelsea Vs. Villareal
The two champions of Europe in the Champions and Europa League meet this week and CBS Sports has you covered.
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Forgotten Fight Against COVID-19: Are You Protecting Your Phone?
In the last few months, COVID-19 has drastically changed our norms. While everyone is social distancing, masking up and wiping down every door knob in a three-mile-radius, what about the germ magnets we all keep glued to our finger tips; our cell phones.
How Can I Safely BBQ With Friends, Family This Summer? Answers To Common Coronavirus Questions From Dr. Dave Hnida
Dr. Dave Hnida answers common questions about staying safe from coronavirus this summer while still enjoying the warm weather and company of friends.
How Safe Is Going On Vacation? Summer Coronavirus Questions Answered By Dr. Max Gomez
With coronavirus limitations easing and summer in full swing, Dr. Max Gomez answers questions about safety while vacationing and enjoying outdoor activities.
Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall, a practicing physician, answers common questions about coronavirus safety this summer at the pool, the beach and out and about.
Stream The Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2021 at 5:18 pm
Filed Under:
Sedgefield Country Club
,
Wyndham Championship