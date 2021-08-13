DYERSVILLE, Iowa (CBS) — More than 30 years ago, a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa was transformed into a big-screen field of dreams.

On Thursday night – in a long-awaited event that was supposed to happen last year, but had to be postponed for the COVID-19 pandemic – “Field of Dreams” became a reality for baseball fans in that small Iowa town as the White Sox took on the New York Yankees.

And CBS 2’s Marshall Harris was there for it all.

The throwback game was aimed at a moment in time. Just like the movie, the Field of Dreams Game was about nostalgia for the nearly 8,000 in attendance.

Fans old and young who attended were elated to witness history.

The fanfare in Dyersville Iowa – between endless rows of corn – did not disappoint. And the anticipation paid off for those paying top dollar, as old memories paved the way for new.

Tickets went for over $1,000 a seat on the secondhand market.

“My wife and I just got engaged at the Field of Dreams, so we just got done reenacting that,” said Pete Wach. “So this is something we had to come.”

“Never believed we would be here,” said Noreen Wach. “I really didn’t think it would happen, so kudos to him for figuring it out for us.”

Dan Schmidt said he got the tickets from “my buddy. Luckily, I put him in my wedding 30 years ago, Kind of owed me a favor, I guess.”

And adding to the authenticity, the players entered through the corn as they took to the field. White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease also tried to make his way through the MLB Maze amid the corn.

“I didn’t make it very far, but I was able to make it back out the entrance – so I wish I’d re-watched the movie before this. It’s pretty legendary, though, to see the main field and the house, because I definitely watched that a bunch as a kid,” Cease said.

“Field of Dreams” star Kevin Costner was even on hand to see game.

The MLB made this happen by building the ballpark in 2019. The players say they’ve been buzzing about this just like fans.

One thing we do know about the event is that it was a rousing success – so much so that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has already committed to doing it again next year.

And while the game Thursday night, was a nail-biter in the ninth, the White Sox won 9-8. Tim Anderson a two-run liner for the win, his eighth homer of the game.