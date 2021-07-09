Menu
Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Arrive?
The IRS will soon begin sending advance Child Tax Credit payments, but the arrival date may depend on how your last stimulus check or tax refund arrived.
Child Tax Credit: How Do You Opt Out Of Advance Monthly Payments?
With Child Tax Credit due to start soon, many parents are wondering if they should opt out of monthly checks in favor of a lump-sum payment.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
With the COVID pandemic waning and the economy improving, Americans are wondering if there will be another stimulus check.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USA Men's Basketball
The U.S. men look to make it four straight gold medals when the tournament tips off in Japan on Sunday, July 25.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch Simone Biles, USA Gymnastics Go For Gold
Biles won four golds and a bronze in 2016 and she'll be looking to help the Americans take team gold for the third straight Olympics this summer.
Olympics 2021: How, When To Watch USWNT In Quest For Fifth Gold Medal
The USWNT is looking to avenge its fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics when it takes the field in Tokyo in a few weeks.
John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run 'A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,' Says CBS Sports' Andrew Catalon
The PGA Tour returns to TPC Deere Run for the 50th anniversary of the event now known as the John Deere Classic.
Nischelle Turner Shares Wayne Brady's Heartwarming Tribute On 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'
Nischelle Turner opens up about 'Secret Celebrity Renovation' on CBS.
Danny Trejo On New Memoir & Hollywood Career: 'I Am So Proud Of Machete'
The star of "Machete" talks with us about his journey from prison to Hollywood.
'Like A Jet Fighter In A Gymnasium': Matt Yocum Expects Plenty Of Excitement As SRX Racing Takes On Slinger Super Speedway
Yocum recalled the old Dick Trickle line about Bristol when describing what the racing action will be like when the Camping World SRX Series takes the track at Slinger on Saturday.
2021 CBS Sports Classic Matchups Announced: UCLA Battle UNC And Ohio State Meets Kentucky
Four of the top college basketball programs will once again meet this December in the CBS Sports Classic.
'It's Crazy To See How History Repeats Itself': Filmmaker Heather Haynes On VH1's 'Growing Up Black: LA'
A new VH1 docuseries takes a look at the Black experience in Los Angeles and the impact of systematic racism on Black people growing up in the city.
'The Patrick Star Show's Bill Fagerbakke And Cree Summer Preview Nickelodeon's Newest Series: 'A Big, Gelatinous Pile Of Impulses'
Bill Fagerbakke and Cree Summer dive into 'The Patrick Star Show' coming to Nickelodeon on July 9th.
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Forgotten Fight Against COVID-19: Are You Protecting Your Phone?
In the last few months, COVID-19 has drastically changed our norms. While everyone is social distancing, masking up and wiping down every door knob in a three-mile-radius, what about the germ magnets we all keep glued to our finger tips; our cell phones.
How Can I Safely BBQ With Friends, Family This Summer? Answers To Common Coronavirus Questions From Dr. Dave Hnida
Dr. Dave Hnida answers common questions about staying safe from coronavirus this summer while still enjoying the warm weather and company of friends.
How Safe Is Going On Vacation? Summer Coronavirus Questions Answered By Dr. Max Gomez
With coronavirus limitations easing and summer in full swing, Dr. Max Gomez answers questions about safety while vacationing and enjoying outdoor activities.
Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall, a practicing physician, answers common questions about coronavirus safety this summer at the pool, the beach and out and about.
