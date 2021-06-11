Menu
Some Federal Unemployment Benefits Run Out This Weekend, How Long Does Your State Have?
Federal unemployment benefits worth $300 per week are ending early in half the states. Is yours one of them?
Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
With an uneven recovery continuing, many Americans are wondering if the Biden administration will be handing out a fourth stimulus check.
Child Tax Credit: When Do Your Monthly Checks Start?
The revised Child Tax Credit, as part of the American Rescue Plan, increases the amount of money paid to parents and changes its implementation.
Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Will You Get Each Month?
The updated Child Tax Credit, as part of the most recent stimulus package, is scheduled to start in July, will millions of parents eligible for monthly payments.
Stream The Palmetto Championship
Watch the Palmetto Championship live from Congaree Golf Club.
Palmetto Championship Preview: Can Dustin Johnson Get On Track At Congaree?
The PGA Tour returns to South Carolina again, this time to face the largely unfamiliar course at Congaree Golf Club.
Baseball Report: MLB Looking To Enforce Rules On Pitchers Using Foreign Substances
There have been complaints and murmurs throughout the season about pitchers' use of foreign substances to gain more spin on the ball. Now, the league is looking into cracking down.
Belmont Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Rombauer Repeat Against A Tough Field?
Belmont Stakes is set for early Saturday evening, with Essential Quality as the favorite but Rombauer looking for another win.
'It Is Exploring What It Means To Be Beautiful': Eileen Galindo On Paramount+'s 'Why Women Kill'
Season two of "Why Women Kill" is streaming now on Paramount+ and actor Eileen Galindo shares why this series will remind people of "Desperate Housewives."
Lindsay Czarniak On SRX Racing Opener At Stafford Speedway: 'This Is Going To Be Racing Like Nobody Has Ever Seen'
When the Camping World SRX Series goes green flag Saturday, Czarniak says fans are in for an experience they haven't seen before.
What Can Fans Expect From SRX Racing Series Broadcasts? 'Access Like You've Never Seen Before' Says Producer Pam Miller
New camera angles, drone views and more driver personalities are just some of the things fans can expect when SRX gets its first race underway on Saturday night on CBS.
Jon Stewart To Appear On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' As First In-Studio Guest Of 2021
'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' has announced that Jon Stewart will be Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest on Monday, June 14th when the show returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Helio Castroneves On Superstar Racing Experience: 'Big Fan Of This Format, It's Going To Be Great For Everyone'
The reigning Indy 500 winner fresh off climbing the fence at Indianapolis will be back behind the wheel this Saturday as SRX begins its inaugural season under the lights on CBS.
The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Announced As Host For The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-winner and host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning show The Talk, announced live today during their show that she will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Forgotten Fight Against COVID-19: Are You Protecting Your Phone?
In the last few months, COVID-19 has drastically changed our norms. While everyone is social distancing, masking up and wiping down every door knob in a three-mile-radius, what about the germ magnets we all keep glued to our finger tips; our cell phones.
How Can I Safely BBQ With Friends, Family This Summer? Answers To Common Coronavirus Questions From Dr. Dave Hnida
Dr. Dave Hnida answers common questions about staying safe from coronavirus this summer while still enjoying the warm weather and company of friends.
How Safe Is Going On Vacation? Summer Coronavirus Questions Answered By Dr. Max Gomez
With coronavirus limitations easing and summer in full swing, Dr. Max Gomez answers questions about safety while vacationing and enjoying outdoor activities.
Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall, a practicing physician, answers common questions about coronavirus safety this summer at the pool, the beach and out and about.
