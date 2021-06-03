(CBS Local)– “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is back on MTV this Thursday, June 3 and one of the show’s biggest stars is making her return. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is back and the gang is headed to the Poconos with their friends, families and kids.

The fam is back for one ✨unshoregettable✨ vacation! The party's officially here when #JSFamilyVacation returns Jerzday, June 3rd on @MTV. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/PzaqaYYCiF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently became a father and fans will get to see an epic gender reveal that he and his wife Lauren had with the crew while they were filming the show. There’s plenty to be excited about and CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith caught up with Jenni Farley, aka JWoww, and Deena Nicole Cortese to preview the season and discuss what is going on in their lives.

“I feel like you are really going to see the family aspect of this season, especially because this time we brought everyone to the Poconos,” said Cortese. “We have Jenni’s kids, my kids and of course we are all dysfunctional. It’s definitely going to be an interesting season.”

“It was incredible and you’re going to see our ups and downs and drama,” said Farley. “The best part was having our significant others and kids there. We’re all alone in the Poconos and I always ask the question of what could go wrong. I feel like we were living our best lives.”

“Jersey Shore” has been on the air since 2009 and the new season premieres Thursday night at 8pm EST on MTV. After announcing in 2019 that she was stepping away from the show, Snooki made an epic return to the series and surprises her friends in the Poconos by popping out of a birthday cake in only the way that she could.

“I love having my meatball back, “said Cortese. “She brings the missing ingredient and all of us together make a perfect cake. When one of us is missing, it’s not the same. I’m so happy she decided to come back. It was a huge surprise for us. All of our personalities together are indescribable”

“She really is our meatball and Deena hit it perfectly, she is like the frosting to our cake,” said Farley. “There is no Jersey Shore or Jersey Shore Family Vacation without our whole family. I was so thankful and you could see it in the trailer. I was bawling my eyes out and I had no idea she was going to surprise us like that. There’s a lot of unsettled drama and we try to handle it in an adult way. There’s a reason why they call us lightning in a bottle.”