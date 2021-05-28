Menu
Child Tax Credit: When Will The First Monthly Check Arrive?
The revised Child Tax Credit, as part of the American Rescue Plan, increases the amount of money paid to parents and changes its implementation.
Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is coming.
Child Tax Credit: How Much Will You Get Each Month?
The updated Child Tax Credit, as part of the most recent stimulus package, is scheduled to start in July, will millions of parents eligible for monthly payments.
Is Dogecoin A Good Investment? Expert Suggests Avoiding Controversial Cryptocurrency Market
Dogecoin, which started as a joke, is now worth real money, though the value of the cryptocurrency can vary widely.
Stream The Charles Schwab Challenge
Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.
WATCH: Bill Cowher On Coaching Pittsburgh Steelers & Book 'Heart And Steel': 'I Reveal A Lot More Than I Ever Have'
The Super Bowl champion talks with us about his time as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, becoming a Hall of Famer and his new book.
Charles Schwab Challenge Preview: Colonial Country Club 'Demands Every Part Of Your Game,' Says CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis
A strong field at Colonial Country Club celebrates the 75th anniversary of what's become the Charles Schwab Challenge.
SEC Football: CBS Sports Announces 2021 Schedule Including Alabama At Florida On September 18
The SEC on CBS kicks off on September 18 with an SEC Championship game rematch between the Crimson Tide and Gators.
WATCH: Taye Diggs On The CW's 'All American,' 'Rent,' 'The Best Man'
The actor talks with us about the growth of The CW's "All American" and his career-changing roles in "The Best Man" and "Rent" on Broadway.
'Whoever Is Watching This, They're Going To Get A Thrill': Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Ernie Francis Jr. Discuss Superstar Racing Experience
The Superstar Racing Experience inaugural season begins on June 12 at Stafford Speedway.
'Rugrats' Voice Actors E.G. Daily And Cheryl Chase Call New Animation Style 'Brilliant': 'Every Time They Would Show Us We Would Just Gasp''
In the words of Chuckie Finster, "Looks like a giant step to me" as the 90's classic Rugrats returns with all-new episodes and a slick modern animation style on Paramount+.
WATCH: Caroline D'Amore Discusses 'Surreal' MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' Experience & Pizza Girl Business
The Los Angeles native discusses what it was like to join the cast of "The Hills: New Beginnings" and her new line of sauce.
Mayweather Vs. Paul: Showtime Sports Announces Broadcast Team For June 6 Event
The network announced its plans for the broadcast of the pay-per-view exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul.
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Forgotten Fight Against COVID-19: Are You Protecting Your Phone?
In the last few months, COVID-19 has drastically changed our norms. While everyone is social distancing, masking up and wiping down every door knob in a three-mile-radius, what about the germ magnets we all keep glued to our finger tips; our cell phones.
How Can I Safely BBQ With Friends, Family This Summer? Answers To Common Coronavirus Questions From Dr. Dave Hnida
Dr. Dave Hnida answers common questions about staying safe from coronavirus this summer while still enjoying the warm weather and company of friends.
How Safe Is Going On Vacation? Summer Coronavirus Questions Answered By Dr. Max Gomez
With coronavirus limitations easing and summer in full swing, Dr. Max Gomez answers questions about safety while vacationing and enjoying outdoor activities.
Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall, a practicing physician, answers common questions about coronavirus safety this summer at the pool, the beach and out and about.
May 28, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Filed Under:
AT&T Bryon Nelson
,
TPC Craig Ranch