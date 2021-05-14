Menu
Tax Refunds Delayed As Filing Deadline Draws Near
COVID and the policies to help fight its economic implications have put the IRS far behind in its processing of tax returns.
Stimulus Check Update: Will You Get A Fourth Relief Payment?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is coming.
'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages
Shortages and higher prices could remain common, as companies struggle with their supply chains and try to predict post-COVID demand during a surge in spending.
Child Tax Credit: Parents Will Soon Get A Monthly Check, But For How Much?
Raising a child is very expensive, but the expanded Child Tax Credit is about to give parents some more money to help.
Preakness Stakes 2021 Preview: Can Medina Spirit Overcome Controversy?
The 146th running of the Preakness Stakes features 10 horses racing for the Triple Crown's second jewel, though the has so far been overshadowed by the Medina Spirit controversy.
Stream The AT&T Byron Nelson
Watch the AT&T Byron Nelson live from TPC Craig Ranch.
AT&T Byron Nelson Preview: 'If You Drive The Ball Long, You're Going To Have The Advantage Around Here,' Says CBS Sports' Mark Immelman
The AT&T Byron Nelson is the last event before the PGA Championship, giving many of the PGA Tour's best one last chance to tune up for the year's the second major.
Baseball Report: Jacob deGrom Injury Probably Not Serious
This week's Baseball Report looks at Jacob DeGrom's injury, what might be the end of Albert Pujols's MLB career and the surge of no-hitters.
Pernell Walker On Showtime's 'City On A Hill': 'Grace Campbell Is Not All Bad And Not All Good'
The season 2 finale of Showtime's "City on a Hill" is this Sunday and Pernell Walker shares what fans can expect on the series starring Kevin Bacon & Aldis Hodge.
'Blue Bloods' Two-Part 11th Season Finale Begins Friday, May 14th At 9:00PM
The 11th season finale of 'Blue Bloods' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Friday, May 14th.
ViacomCBS And USC Annenberg Establish HBCU Diversity In Journalism Scholarship To Advance Newsroom Diversity
Recognizing that Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are a critical driver of the talent needed to meet this demand, the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and ViacomCBS have created a new scholarship that advances a robust pipeline for Black journalists to both enter and lead in newsrooms.
Jen Richards On CBS' 'Clarice': 'It Fills Me With Joy That Kids Can Watch A Trans Character Played By A Trans Actor'
On tonight's new episode of "Clarice" on CBS, Jen Richards joins as a guest star and her character Julia Richards confronts Clarice about the complicated legacy of Buffalo Bill.
Montana Jordan And Raegan Revord On 'Young Sheldon' Being Picked Up For Three More Seasons: 'It's A Crazy Experience'
Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord discuss growing up on 'Young Sheldon' and the show's upcoming season finale.
'MOM' Series Finale Comes To CBS: 'My Kinda People And The Big To-Do'
The series finale of 'MOM' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Thursday, May 13th.
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Forgotten Fight Against COVID-19: Are You Protecting Your Phone?
In the last few months, COVID-19 has drastically changed our norms. While everyone is social distancing, masking up and wiping down every door knob in a three-mile-radius, what about the germ magnets we all keep glued to our finger tips; our cell phones.
How Can I Safely BBQ With Friends, Family This Summer? Answers To Common Coronavirus Questions From Dr. Dave Hnida
Dr. Dave Hnida answers common questions about staying safe from coronavirus this summer while still enjoying the warm weather and company of friends.
How Safe Is Going On Vacation? Summer Coronavirus Questions Answered By Dr. Max Gomez
With coronavirus limitations easing and summer in full swing, Dr. Max Gomez answers questions about safety while vacationing and enjoying outdoor activities.
Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall, a practicing physician, answers common questions about coronavirus safety this summer at the pool, the beach and out and about.
