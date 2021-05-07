Menu
News
All News
News
Autos
HealthWatch
CBS+
Travel
Latest Healines
Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment In Your Future?
With the latest round of stimulus checks already distributed to most eligible Americans, many wonder if additional aid is coming.
Child Tax Credit: Parents Will Soon Get A Monthly Check, But For How Much?
Raising a child is very expensive, but the expanded Child Tax Credit is about to give parents some more money to help.
American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?
This sweeping piece of legislation can be loosely divided into childcare, education and paid family leave, but it also includes tax cuts and support for nutrition.
Stimulus Check Update: Can You Expect A Plus-Up Payment?
Many Americans have already received an extra stimulus check, with more going out each week.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
NFL
Odds
Latest Headlines
Wells Fargo Championship Preview: 'Quail Hollow Tests You From The First Hole,' Says CBS Sports' Frank Nobilo
The Wells Fargo Championship returns with a strong field after COVID caused its cancellation last year.
Baseball Report: Can Twins' Byron Buxton Keep Hitting Like This?
The latest Baseball Report looks at Twins' Byron Buxton's hitting, Max Scherzer's Sunday on the mound and in the hospital, and Jesus Luzardo's video game injury.
Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A Rookie
The former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.
Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview: Essential Quality The Favorite, Can He Break A 60-Year Drought To Win From Post 14?
Essential Quality entered the week as the favorite to win but drew the 14th position Tuesday. The last time a horse won from that spot was Carry Back in 1961.
Video
CBS+
Latest Headlines
Director Kelly Oxford On MTV Movie 'Pink Skies Ahead': 'I Haven't Seen Another Film That Delves Into Anxiety Like This One'
A new movie from MTV shines a light on the realities of anxiety disorder for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Interview: Dan Reynolds & Christene Reynolds On Paramount+'s 'From Cradle To Stage'
A new docuseries from Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl highlights the impact of mothers on famous musicians. We talked with Imagine Dragons leader singer about his mom Christene.
Low-Carb, High Flavor Summer Recipes For The Whole Family From 'Keto BBQ'
Take these Grilled Chicken Shawarma Kebabs paired with Jalapeno-Cheddar “Corn Bread” — together they come in at only 2g net carbs per serving and are sure to satisfy all your barbecue cravings.
PREVIEW: 'Kids Say The Darndest Things' Premieres Tonight On CBS
Tiffany Haddish finds kids “wigging” out when they realize one of her wigs on a shelf can communicate only with them on the premiere of "Kids Say The Darndest Things."
Tiffany Haddish On CBS' 'Kids Say The Darndest Things': 'The Children Are Hilarious, Insightful & A Little Too Grown'
Tiffany Haddish explains why the children on "Kids Say The Darndest Things" are hilarious, insightful and a little too grown.
Billy Gardell On CBS' 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 'I Can't Believe I Ended Up On A Second Successful Sitcom'
"This show says something sweet in a very hard time right now."
Health
Latest Headlines
When Can You Get The COVID Vaccine?
The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to millions of Americans this month, but who qualifies depends on certain factors.
Doctor Explains Why You Should Avoid Thanksgiving, Christmas Gatherings: 'Not Worth The Risk'
Dr. Mallika Marshall warns against large family gatherings this year due to the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The Forgotten Fight Against COVID-19: Are You Protecting Your Phone?
In the last few months, COVID-19 has drastically changed our norms. While everyone is social distancing, masking up and wiping down every door knob in a three-mile-radius, what about the germ magnets we all keep glued to our finger tips; our cell phones.
How Can I Safely BBQ With Friends, Family This Summer? Answers To Common Coronavirus Questions From Dr. Dave Hnida
Dr. Dave Hnida answers common questions about staying safe from coronavirus this summer while still enjoying the warm weather and company of friends.
How Safe Is Going On Vacation? Summer Coronavirus Questions Answered By Dr. Max Gomez
With coronavirus limitations easing and summer in full swing, Dr. Max Gomez answers questions about safety while vacationing and enjoying outdoor activities.
Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall, a practicing physician, answers common questions about coronavirus safety this summer at the pool, the beach and out and about.
Stream The Wells Fargo Championship
May 7, 2021 at 5:00 pm
Filed Under:
Quail Hollow Club
,
Wells Fargo Championship