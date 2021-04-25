CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A newly opened Coral Gables eatery is looking for the person who stole a pricey, giant red teddy bear which was being auctioned off for charity.
The Gramercy, located in the old Tarpon Bend location on Miracle Mile, released surveillance video of the crook from Thursday night, which shows him red-handed, grabbing the red teddy bear perched outside the restaurant.
The jumbo-sized teddy was one of several being auctioned off for $500 a piece as part of their “Bears in Chairs” promotion benefitting The Lotus House, which helps improve lives of women and kids experiencing homelessness.
The Gramercy has raised already raised several thousand dollars by auctioning off the bears which are seated outside the business. They also made a great photo op for many patrons.
Now, only one bear remains.
If you recognize the teddy bear thief, call Coral Gables Police.