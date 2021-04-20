BOSTON (CBS) — On Tuesday afternoon, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges related to the murder of George Floyd.

The murder of Floyd sparked protests around the country last year, including massive movements in the world of professional sports.

On Tuesday, as the country reacted to the guilty verdicts in Minneapolis, America’s pro sports leagues responded as well.

STATEMENT FROM THE NFL

“Today’s outcome in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis does not undo the loss of life. Mr. George Floyd should be here with us today. Our hearts remain with the Floyd family, and we understand the pain, anger and frustration does not go away even when justice is delivered.

“Importantly, even as we identify reasons for hope, we must continue to help move our society toward a more equal and just tomorrow. We are proud to partner with NFL players and clubs and remain committed to do the important work needed to make positive change in our society.”

JOINT STATEMENT FROM NBPA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MICHELE ROBERTS AND NBA COMMISSIONER ADAM SILVER

“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served. But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminial justice and policing.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE STATEMENT

“While we hope the end of the trial offers a chance for healing, we remain committed to actively engaging in the movement for equality and we invite our fans to join us in supporting systemic change.”

STATEMENT FROM MLBPA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TONY CLARK

“In the wake of today’s verdict in Minnesota, the Players Association will continue its work as a resource and advocate for all of our members who have been affected by recent tragic events, including those who wish to express themselves publicly or privately on social justice issues. We will also continue to work with Major League Baseball and local authorities to ensure the safety of players, their families, and the communities we call home. We all remain committed to the difficult work of healing and advancing the cause of civil rights and equal justice under law.”