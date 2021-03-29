Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial LiveOpening statements begin Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd.

Why Are There No Houses To Buy?Though housing prices have soared in many parts of the country, and inventory is way down, real estate sales may still be stronger in 2021.

Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRSA third stimulus check has already reached many Americans. Find out when yours could arrive or what might be holding it up.

Child Tax Credit: 'IRS Not Set Up Currently To Provide Regular Monthly Payments,' Says ExpertThe revised Child Tax Credit will make raising children cheaper for millions of Americans, but the program may not launch by July 1, as stipulated in the new stimulus package.