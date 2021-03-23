(CBS Local)- The first two rounds of the tournament are in the books and they more than lived up to the hype. After an up and down season, the tournament provided plenty of upsets with four double digit seeds making it to the second weekend. One of our four number one seeds (Illinois) has been eliminated as have two of the number two seeds (Ohio State, Iowa).

15-seed Oral Roberts became just the second 15-seed ever to make it to the Sweet 16, following in the footsteps of the Florida Gulf Coast “Dunk City” team in 2013. The Golden Eagles will look to make it one step further than FGCU did when they face No. 3 Arkansas for the right to play in the regional final. The Razorbacks are fighting for their own history, back in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years, and hoping to make the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995.

That’s just one of the entertaining matchups set for this weekend. The action begins on Saturday when 12-seed Oregon State meets 8-seed Loyola Chicago in Midwest Region play. That matchup is followed by the top seed in the South region, Baylor, meeting 5-seed Villanova. The Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas battle is the third game of the day and Saturday ends with the other Midwest regional semifinal, 11-seed Syracuse vs. 2-seed Houston.

On Sunday, things tip off with top seed Gonzaga facing 5-seed Creighton on CBS followed by East region play between 4-seed Florida State and 1-seed Michigan. 11-seed UCLA faces 2-seed Alabama in the third game of the day. And the nightcap sees a Pac-12 battle between 7-seed Oregon and 6-seed USC.

For the full schedule of games, networks and locations, check out the listing below. All games on CBS are also available through Paramount+ and every game can be streamed through NCAA March Madness Live. All times Eastern.

Saturday, March 27

2:40 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (8) Loyola-Chicago, CBS [Bankers Life Fieldhouse]

5:15 p.m. (5) Villanova vs. (1) Baylor, CBS [Hinkle Fieldhouse]

7:25 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts vs. (3) Arkansas, TBS [Bankers Life Fieldhouse]

9:55 p.m. (11) Syracuse vs. (2) Houston, TBS [Hinkle Fieldhouse]

Sunday, March 28

2:10 p.m. (5) Creighton vs. (1) Gonzaga, CBS [Hinkle Fieldhouse]

5:00 p.m. (4) Florida State vs. (1) Michigan, CBS [Bankers Life Fieldhouse]

7:15 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (2) Alabama, TBS [Hinkle Fieldhouse]

9:45 p.m. (7) Oregon vs. (6) USC, TBS [Bankers Life Fieldhouse]