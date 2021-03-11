DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Charlotte Crawford says there’s no question, she’s alive today because she received a Covid-19 vaccine. The Forney, Texas resident, and 40-year employee with Parkland Hospital, was able to acquire her immunization injections in December and January.

Sadly, that protection couldn’t block Covid’s deadly spread from impacting her life in an unimaginable manner.

“My son died first. My husband died second and my daughter died after that,” Crawford detailed during an interview outside Parkland Hospital.

In late January, seven days after the hospital specialist received her second vaccine dose, members of her household started getting sick. Her son Royce, aged 33, died after weeks in ICU. Her daughter Natalia, aged 38, was also admitted, and faced an aggressive infection of her lungs.

Crawford and her husband, Henry Royce tried to provide support for their adult children, despite the fact the father was also Covid-19 positive.

Tragically, Henry Royce died from the disease, and one week later Natalia succumbed to the virus. Charlotte Crawford watched two children and her husband die from a virus that she was now protected against.

Instead of seeping in expected sorrow, Crawford has made it her mission to urge others to register for Covid-19 vaccination.

“I would like everyone to hear me, especially the Black community and the Hispanic community. The only reason why I’m sitting here is because I got my shots. If I can help someone else to save themselves and their family, I want to do it. Once this disease gets in your house, you have no control over it,” she said.

Dallas County has marked 3,100 deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

Crawford said her faith in God has sustained her during this unimaginable cycle of death for her family. But she believes her tragedy can be a wake up call for others to register and receive the vaccines, before Covid-19 infects and kills others.

A medical and memorial GoFundMe account has been set up for the Crawford family.