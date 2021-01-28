(CBS Philly/CBS Local) — The world’s tallest, longest and fastest single-rail roller coaster will open at Six Flags Great Adventure this year. Six Flags put the last piece of track together for the new Jersey Devil Coaster.
“Towering 13 stories, at speeds up to 58 mph, Jersey Devil Coaster riders will soar single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track. Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements including three dramatic inversions,” Six Flags said in a press release.
Key features of the new roller coaster include:
- Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track;
- 3,000 feet of soaring, single-rail, I-beam track;
- Tension-building ascent up a towering, 130-foot lift hill;
- Flying at speeds up to 58 mph;
- Intense elements including a steep 87-degree first drop and overbank cutback; and
- Three dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.