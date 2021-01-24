BOSTON (CBS) — Two health care workers in Boston revealed their engagement Friday in the most 2021 way possible. Olivia and Cole, employees at Children’s Hospital, made the big announcement while getting their coronavirus vaccines.
Olivia is a behavior analyst and Cole is a pediatric neuropsychology fellow at the hospital.
“We’ve all seem many healthcare workers sharing photos receiving their vaccine but this couple used this historic moment to officially announce their engagement!” the hospital said.
Massachusetts this week expanded vaccine eligibility to include all health care workers. The state has received more than 825,000 vaccines and has administered nearly 378,000 so far, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.