DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After the IRS sent millions of stimulus payments to the wrong bank accounts, tax preparation companies said they’ve worked with the IRS to fix the error.

In a statement tax service Jackson Hewitt said, “We’re happy to confirm that the IRS will start processing stimulus payments when their systems come back online and impacted Jackson Hewitt taxpayers will have payments processed by February 1.”

However, Jackson Hewitt said it was “extremely disappointed” that the IRS did not agree to solutions it recommended that the tax service said could have rectified their error sooner.

On Friday, TurboTax said millions of its customers affected by the IRS error will have their stimulus payments deposited starting January 8.

“We know how important these funds are for so many Americans and we regret that an IRS error caused a delay,” a TurboTax spokesperson said in a statement,

The error was the result of temporary bank accounts set up by tax companies for their customers who opt to have tax preparation fees taken out of their refund.

These were the bank accounts listed on 2019 tax returns which the IRS used to determine where to send the second round of stimulus checks.

This left millions of Americans who used online tax services waiting for their second stimulus payment.

The IRS said those who do not receive an advance stimulus payment will have to wait and claim it as a credit of their 2020 tax return.