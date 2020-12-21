(CBS DFW)- The widow of a Dallas, TX native who died of COVID-19 at a hospital is sharing a love letter he wrote to her before he passed in hopes of reminding others that the pandemic rages on.

Billy Loredo was born and raised in Dallas but died in Edinburgh last weekend after testing positive for the virus in mid-November.

“Immediately, the doctor said he needs to be intubated, and it just went instantaneously and I was able to see him on FaceTime and then I saw him till the very last minute,” Loredo’s wife, Sonya Kypuros, said.

But before he died, Kypuros said her husband managed to write her a love letter titled “To The Love Of My Life.”

“I want you to know that I am fighting very hard for my life. I do it for you so that I can see you again. You are the most important person in my life and I miss you every day,” he wrote.

It’s the second part of the letter that Kypuros said is hard to accept.

“If I don’t make it. I want you to know that I lived a happy wonderful life with you, and would never have traded it for all the riches in the world. I also want you to be happy and live your life without me and no regrets. We had our time and it was wonderful. I love you and I miss you very much. I will keep fighting. Love Billy,” he wrote.

It’s those words and his memory that his family is left holding on to.

“Billy was larger than life. Many people not just myself are grieving for him. I forget about that because I get lost in my own grief,” Kypuros said.

“He loved to share that love with friends and people would emulate him and be like him because he had so much friendship and love,” Loredo’s brother, Pedro, said.

Billy Loredo, 45, was said to be in good health and was very cautious of the virus.

Now, the family wants to share this message with anyone who hears their story.

“I think people should stay at home and avoid any kind of gathering whatsoever, if we want to make any dent in this pandemic,” Kypuros said.