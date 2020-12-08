(CBSLOCAL)- As the year winds to a close, CBS Sports is set to debut another three episodes of its Four Sides Of The Story franchise that look at three of the most iconic moments in women’s sports over the last 25 years. The 30-minute documentary style films tells the story of these moments through four different points of view with each segment narrated from a different perspective.

Starting on Tuesday, December 15, CBS Sports will air the three episodes over the course of three weeks on CBS Sports Network. The episodes focus on Annika Sorenstam’s history-making debut on the PGA Tour, Lisa Leslie becoming the first woman to dunk in a WNBA game and Brandi Chastain’s World Cup-winning penalty kick and the celebration captured in one of the most iconic sports photos ever.

On December 15 at 10:00 p.m. EST, Annika at Colonial tells the story of Sorenstam’s experience becoming the first woman in 58 years and only the second woman ever to play on the PGA Tour when she teed off at the Bank of America Colonial in 2003.

From Brandi Chastain to Annika Sorenstam to Lisa Leslie, this season of 'Four Sides of the Story' showcases some of the most iconic moments in women’s sports over the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/yrO7brT4bq — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 8, 2020

The next week, December 22 at 6:30 p.m. EST, Lisa Leslie Throws Down! airs. The episode takes viewers behind the scenes in the lead up to and the aftermath of Leslie’s history making dunk for the Los Angeles Sparks. Leslie’s dunk paved the way for the women that have done so since including her Sparks teammate Candace Parker.

The season of Four Sides Of The Story wraps up with Picture of Triumph highlighting Chastain’s goal that clinched the World Cup for the United States over China in 1999. The story is told from the vantage point of Aly Wagner, the last player cut from the roster prior to the tournament and play-by-play announce JP Dellacamera who called the match from the booth. Picture of Triumph airs on Tuesday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. EST.