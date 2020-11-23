(CBS Local)– Season five of “Bull” is back on CBS and the show’s executive producer Glenn Gordon Caron is excited to be entertaining fans during such a challenging year. That’s why the season five premiere pays homage to all the men and women who made shooting the episode possible.

While Caron has made hundreds of episodes of television during his career, this season’s first episode “My Corona” was important to him for a number of different reasons.

“It was a little intimidating, but a little bit exhilarating,” said Caron, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “People who have seen the episode know how it ends and it ends with the cast reaching out to the audience saying we’re so happy to be here and so happy that we’re still able to do this. That’s how we authentically felt. There was a period in May, June and July where we thought are we ever coming back. Between that and the idea that people lost friends and relatives, there was a lot of reason to celebrate that we were able to go back to work.”

There's a rivalry going down at TAC! #Bull is all-new TONIGHT at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/k6Y1S7jLIl — Bull (@BullCBS) November 23, 2020

One of the most interesting parts of the season’s first episode was Dr. Jason Bull’s struggle with trying to figure out how to adapt in the courtroom when the courtroom has no people to persuade. Caron loved playing with this concept and watching Michael Weatherly execute exactly what he was thinking.

“It really reflected my thinking. I was asked by the network if I was going to work COVID into the show,” said Caron. “As it became clear that it was going to drag on for an extended period of time, you starting thinking about things like will I be able to go back to work, will I be able to keep my family safe and will I recognize the world out there. Those were all the things that were going on in my mind and I looked to turn them into a story. That’s why I relate to Bull because he is very much an instinctive guy as a character. Michael really dug it and we had an enormous amount of fun.”

A brand new episode of “Bull” premieres Monday night at 10 p.m. EST/PST on CBS.