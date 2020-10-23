(CBSLA)- Week 7 of the NFL season is already underway, meaning we’re basically at the halfway point of the fantasy football season. With the playoff push now fully beginning, you want to make sure you have your lineups optimized to give the best chance of making the postseason with a winning run down the stretch. That’s why we’ve enlisted the help of the Fantasy Football Today crew of Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard to break down this week’s action.

The start of the week? That belongs to the rookie quarterback in Hollywood, who has been lighting up the fantasy scoreboard early in his young career.

“Love the setup for Justin Herbert, who has been awesome in the first four starts of his career. He’s had 23 or more fantasy points in three of them, and now he gets the Jaguars,” said Eisenberg. “He is going to light up this Jacksonville defense coming off a bye. I think he’s got Top 5 upside, could be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks for Week 7.”

While Herbert should be in your starting lineup, Dave Richard is warning players that they may want to stay away from New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, as his team takes on the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m worried that he’s not exactly who he was earlier this season,” said Richard. “Is he a little beat up? Is his offensive line going to be in good shape. Is the 49ers defense really as bad as they’ve been against some rushing quarterbacks? You shed light on this to me with how they did against Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray. Even Carson Wentz had success running the ball against them. I’m a little nervous that Cam Newton can’t get you three touchdowns. I think he might be able to get you two, and I don’t want to count on him for a lot of yardage as well. This looks like a low-scoring game to me this week between the Patriots and the 49ers.”

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 29.3

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 25.3

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 20.9

RB:

Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Projected Points: 11.7

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 9.8



DeAndre Swift, Detroit Lions @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 16.6

WR:

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, Projected Points: 16.7

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 13.4

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 13.0

TE:

Darren Fells, Houston Texans vs. Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 7.8



Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions, Projected Points: 9.5



Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 9.0



Sit

QB:

Cam Newton, New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 23.3

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 19.2

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 18.0

RB:

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 12.0

Jerrick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 13.3

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Projected Points: 10.1

WR:

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 13.5



D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 11.9

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 12.4



TE:

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 8.5

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 7.9



Greg Olsen, Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 6.4

