(CBS Local)– Kane Brown is one of the biggest names in the music business right now and he is about to the host of one of the biggest nights in country music as the 2020 CMT Music Awards air on CMT Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The awards ceremony will be held virtually this year and Brown will be joined fellow hosts Ashley McBryde and Sarah Hyland to guide viewers through all the action.

RELATED: Ashley McBryde On Hosting 2020 CMT Music Awards: ‘Music Gives Us An Escape’

Brown is also celebrating a birthday on Wednesday and the CMT Music Awards provided the 27-year-old with his first major awards show victory in 2018 when he won Collaborative Video of the Year. Brown is pumped to be hosting the show this year and will look to provide good vibes with everything going on in the world right now.

“It means the world to me and CMT has always been good to me,” said Brown, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “My first award that I ever won was on CMT and the first show that I’m ever going to host is the CMT Music Awards. I’m excited and I remember when they called my name and Lauren’s [Alaina] name and there was a huge rush and I got to walk up there and get to share it with the fans. It’s fan voted and I felt like it meant the world to all of us.”

#CMTawards host @kanebrown is looking at the positives of 2020 at home with his family. In “Off the Road,” get an insider look at the filming of his “Worship You” video, at-home tattoos & his plan to become the “most shredded guy in country music.” Watch: https://t.co/TdYzJOVIMS pic.twitter.com/Wr9bub4iHS — CMT (@CMT) October 15, 2020

In addition to several country hits, Brown also has one of the top songs on the pop charts in “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid. The country music star loved working on that song and thinks it’s important to show his musical versatility.

“I do me and try to give my fans as much music as possible and give them music that they like listening to,” said Brown. “When I started singing all the different country songs, at the time I tried to sound like them. Once I started making it my own and learning my voice, I think that’s when I found it. It’s always fun meeting new artists and it was my first time meeting Swae [Lee]. He’s such a cool, genuine guy. It was cool getting to do something with Khalid again. The first one was a remix and the song was already out. We were excited to get a new song that nobody has heard before.”

MORE FROM CBS:

The show will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land starting at 8 p.m. EST/PST. In addition to hosting, Brown is one of the many great performers featured in the 2020 CMT Music Awards lineup and is up for Collaborative Video of the Year with Nelly for their song “Cool Again.”

Watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.