The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards are here at last! After initially being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, country’s biggest stars will finally get a chance to find out who takes home this year’s awards. The 2020 ACMs will mark the first time in the show’s history that performances will be broadcast from multiple locations featuring Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.
See below for the full list of 55th annual ACM Award winners updated through the night and be sure to tune in starting at 8:00 PM ET/Delayed PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett (WINNER)
- Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Maren Morris (WINNER)
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs (WINNER)
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay (WINNER)
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion (WINNER)
- The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Lindsay Ell
- Caylee Hammack
- Tenille Townes (WINNER)
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jordan Davis
- Russell Dickerson
- Riley Green (WINNER)
- Cody Johnson
- Morgan Wallen
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
- Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.
- GIRL – Maren Morris
- Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris
- Record Label: Columbia Nashville
- Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
- Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs (WINNER)
- Producer: Scott Moffatt
- Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
- Wildcard – Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton (WINNER)
- Producer: Scott Hendricks
- Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
- “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
- Producer: Shane McAnally
- Record Label: RCA Records Nashville
- “Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- “Rumor” – Lee Brice
- Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone
- Record Label: Curb Records
- “What If I Never Get Over You” – Lady Antebellum
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: BMLG Records
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
- Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).
- “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
- Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
- Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
- Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).
- “One Man Band” – Old Dominion (WINNER)
- Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
- Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.
- “Some of It” – Eric Church
- Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
- Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- “God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
- Director: Sophie Muller
- Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
- “One Man Band” – Old Dominion
- Director: Mason Allen
- Producer: Mason Allen
- “Remember You Young” – Thomas Rhett (WINNER)
- Director: TK McKamy
- Producer: Dan Atchison
- “Sugar Coat” – Little Big Town
- Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
- Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey (WINNER)
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
- Producers: Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- “Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
- Producers: Garth Brooks
- Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
- “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (WINNER)
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio
- Record Label: Columbia Records
- “What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
- Producer: Dann Huff
- Record Label: The Valory Music Co.