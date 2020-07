How Can I Safely BBQ With Friends, Family This Summer? Answers To Common Coronavirus Questions From Dr. Dave HnidaDr. Dave Hnida answers common questions about staying safe from coronavirus this summer while still enjoying the warm weather and company of friends.

How Safe Is Going On Vacation? Summer Coronavirus Questions Answered By Dr. Max GomezWith coronavirus limitations easing and summer in full swing, Dr. Max Gomez answers questions about safety while vacationing and enjoying outdoor activities.

Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika MarshallDr. Mallika Marshall, a practicing physician, answers common questions about coronavirus safety this summer at the pool, the beach and out and about.

Researchers Developing Device That Could Detect COVID-19 Using Your SmartphoneWhat started as a device to help detect a Zika virus could become be programmed to identify COVID-19 instead, say researchers in Utah.

Baltimore, DC Among America's Filthiest CitiesBaltimore is among the nation's filthiest cities.

Baltimore-Washington Area Gets Failing Grade For Air QualityBaltimore and Anne Arundel counties received a failing grade in the annual State of the Air report.