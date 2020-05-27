Is Reopening A Restaurant Worth It?Many restaurants are once again reopening for table service, but coronavirus has fundamentally changed the calculus of eating out.

'How Can I Be Sick?' Woman Who Took Hydroxychloroquine For 19 Years To Treat Lupus Still Got COVID-19A Wisconsin woman is warning people that the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, wil not protect someone from COVID-19.

'There's Only One Bill To Prioritize -- Everything Else Is Negotiable': CBS Analyst Explains How To Navigate Outstanding Balances On Limited FundsJill Schlesinger, certified financial planner and CBS News business analyst, looks at how to devise a game plan for paying bills when money is tight.

Will Meat Shortages Drive More Americans To Try More Plant-Based Alternatives?The meat-packing industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak leading to shortages across the country. Will that drive Americans to try more plant-based products?