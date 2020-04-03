



After 240 episodes, CBS’s “ Hawaii Five-0 ” will say goodbye to its fans with its series finale on Friday, April 3 at 9pm EST/PST.

The popular drama has been a mainstay on television for 10 years and it has created many unforgettable memories for executive producer Peter Lenkov. The cast and the people of Hawaii will always stand out the most for Lenkov.

“I tell people all the time and I’ve been doing this for a long time, we will never have this kind of experience again,” said Lenkov in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I think that when we went to shoot in Hawaii, the entire community there was rooting for us. We were embraced from the get go and people were supporting us and wanted us to succeed. There was a little bit of that pressure, but I felt like I had the support of that entire island and we got to 240 episodes. It was very special and very magical.”

Lenkov’s father was a huge fan of the original 1968 version of “Hawaii Five-0” and that inspired him to create this version of the show. In addition to “Hawaii-Five-0,” Lenkov is also the executive producer of CBS’s “Magnum P.I.” starring Jay Hernandez. A lot has changed in the world of television since Lenkov’s “Hawaii Five-0” premiered on CBS back in September 2010. Lenkov has been in the television world for decades and says the key to cutting through the crowded medium is having great actors like Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan.

“I learned pretty early on that people tune in for characters,” said Lenkov. “That’s who you have to focus on. When people recount their favorite shows, they don’t talk about plot. They talk about the characters and what the characters are doing and what they did. I think that’s always been the key to my success in anything I’ve done. I’ve always put the characters first.”

Stream all of “Hawaii Five-0” on CBS All Access.