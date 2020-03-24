Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(CBS Local) — With millions of Americans in lockdown for a few weeks now in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, it’s inevitable that some of us are starting to go stir crazy.

Health experts have advised Americans to practice social distancing to stop the community spread of the virus.

States like New York, California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington have closed bars and restaurants. And health experts say the lockdowns may need to continue for — brace yourself — several more weeks.

With so many of us working from home and students learning via virtual classrooms, it may feel like the walls are closing in.

But social media users seem to be finding it therapeutic to share jokes and memes about their physical confinement in the virtual world.

#QuarantineLife has been a trending topic on Twitter last few weeks in the U.S.

Here’s some of the tweets that caught our eye and/or tickled our funny bone:

https://twitter.com/RealAdamStout/status/1239649757343002626