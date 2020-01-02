Aloha! The Hawaii Five-0/Magnum P.I. crossover is here at last! Steve McGarrett and Five-0 join forces with Thomas Magnum and friends to protect national security when a list of undercover CIA agents is stolen and a member of Five-0 is put in serious danger, on back-to-back episodes of Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. this Friday, January 3rd, only on CBS.
See below for a quick preview of both episodes in this special two-part crossover event.
HAWAII FIVE-0: “Ihea ‘oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana?” – When a list of undercover CIA agents is stolen, Steve and Five-0 enlist the help of Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks), Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill) to get it back and protect national security. Also, Higgins gives Tani some personal advice, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
(“Ihea ‘oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana?” is Hawaiian for “Where were you when the rain was pouring?”)
MAGNUM P.I.: “Desperate Measures” – When Junior (Beulah Koale) is kidnapped as leverage to retrieve the stolen list of undercover CIA agents, and most of Five-0 is rounded up by the CIA to prevent them from interfering, Tani (Meaghan Rath) and Quinn (Katrina Law) ask Magnum and Higgins for their help, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
