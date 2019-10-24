



Fans of “The Unicorn” on CBS are going to be seeing a lot more of Walton Goggins and Rob Corddry this year.

The new sit-com has been picked up for a full season after receiving great reviews. Corddry knew from the jump that this was going to be a good one for him and the network.

“I love making this show. I think the cast itself has been the best part of the experience for me,” said Corddry in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “When you’re shooting the show for the first time, there is always a weird, awkward gelling where you have to almost force a chemistry until one develops. A lot of us happen to know each other. Michaela Watkins, who plays my wife on the show, we played husband and wife on a movie. I knew Omar [Benson Miller] from Ballers and Walton [Goggins] I knew from friends. The chemistry was there from the beginning and it was easy and it made the show sing. It’s a half hour comedy, but it’s not afraid of the feels.”

“The Unicorn” tells the story of a widower who is trying to move into the next chapter of his life. The show is definitely a contract for Corddry who just wrapped up the final season of “Ballers” alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. That show and Corddry’s character Joe Krutel will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Everyone has a friend like this… the guy who can go hard all weekend and still make it to work Monday and perform,” said Corddry. “He’s not the most socially aware and a bit awkward, but I played him in a way that he was good at his job. The inevitable arc for him was to take the reigns. I missed the old Joe to a certain degree.”

“The Unicorn” airs Thursday nights at 8:30pm EST/PST on CBS.