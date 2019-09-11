



If you need a new show to binge, CBS All Access is the place to go.

Lucy Liu, Reid Scott, and Katie Finneran star in a new series called “Why Women Kill,” a dark comedy that follows couples in three different time periods. Each couple deals with infidelity in their relationship and each situation plays out differently based on the circumstances of the 1960s, 1980s, and present day.

Finneran spends a ton of time on screen with Liu and she has been impressed with the way the “Elementary” star commands a set.

“Lucy Liu is only the second Chinese star ever to get a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame,” said Finneran in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “She is so amazing, I love her so much, and we’ve become great friends. We have so much fun together. She is number one on the call sheet and sets the tone for the entire cast. She directed one episode and she’s an incredible director. I can’t believe how great she was with the camera.”

Finneran has made a name for herself in the industry thanks to roles in shows like “Brockmire” with Hank Azaria, “Bloodline” with Kyle Chandler and Sissy Spacek, and “The Looming Tower” with Jeff Daniels. This show sticks out from the rest because of the complex emotional topics it tackles.

“There’s nothing that has the tone of this show, it’s so indulgent and so beautiful to look at,” said Finneran. “Then you have the three different time periods, and we hardly ever see each other because we don’t overlap. You see how women have progressed in terms of their voice and what they’re able to do with their jobs and their lives.”

While Finneran is now an acting veteran, she will never forget when she got her first big movie “You’ve Got Mail” with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. Finneran is still friendly with Hanks and still thinks back to a lesson she learned from Hanks on the set of that movie.

“You know who is really super cool is Tom Hanks,” said Finneran. “I’ve since then become social with him and his wife. The first big film I ever did was You’ve Got Mail. I didn’t have that much film experience. I wasn’t really great with marks and lighting. I had to walk down this really long pier and then I had to stop on my mark, look up, and talk to Tom Hanks. I would get to my mark and would look down. Tom Hanks said let’s get this girl a sandbag and he said I’m going to teach you how to use a sandbag. He did this thing in front of the crew where he said someone taught me how to use a sandbag, so I’m going to teach you. He made this big show of not embarrassing me and not getting me fired and I’ll always be grateful to him for that.”

“Why Women Kill” is streaming now on CBS All Access.