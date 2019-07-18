



Training camps have begun for some NFL teams, while the rest kick theirs off over the course of the next week. As the players stretch and warm up for the coming season, fantasy owners begin their prep for their upcoming league drafts. After a several-month layoff with no football, it’s understandable if your knowledge isn’t what it should be. So, we’re here to help you get back up to speed as you lay your plans for taking home that fantasy championship belt this season.

The quarterback spot is the most important position on the field, and not far off from the most important on your fantasy team. While running backs and receivers can put up more points, a consistent star quarterback, in a fantasy league where passing continues to dominate, is an integral part of any title team. With that in mind, let’s take a look at this year’s top projected quarterbacks based on CBS Sports.com’s projection system for standard scoring leagues.

1) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Projected 2019 stats-4,956 yards 38 TD 12 INT 26.1 FPPG

Mahomes had a ridiculous season in 2018 as a first-year starter throwing for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns on his way to winning the Associated Press‘s MVP and Offensive Player of the Year Awards. The projection system expects a slight drop in production (4,956 yards 38 TD) but still ranks him nearly five points per game ahead of any other player at his position. If you’re going to get Mahomes, you’ll have to get him early as his ADP (average draft position) on CBS Sports is currently 20.26 pegging him at the eighth pick of the second round in a 12-team league.

2) Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Projected 2019 stats- 4,456 yards 32 TD 15 INT 21.6 FPPG

Luck returned from a full year away with a shoulder injury and got right back to his productive ways with 39 touchdowns and 4,593 yards, allowing him to rank fourth among QBs last season in fantasy points per game. This year, he’s projected to basically replicate that production minus a few touchdowns, and with the Colts continuing to add weapons around him, like second-round pick Parris Campbell, it makes sense. Currently, Luck is being taken a full 18 picks later than Mahomes on average at 38.79 ADP, meaning he’ll likely still be around in the end of the third or early fourth round.

3) Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Projected 2019 stats- 4,397 yards 27 TD 8 INT 21.3 FPPG

Rodgers had a down year in terms of touchdown production last season with just 25, despite throwing for over 4,400 yards. That was the lowest output of his career in any season in which he has played 16 games. That resulted in Rodgers finishing 11th among QBs in fantasy points per game last season. This year, the projection system expects a small uptick in touchdowns. With a new head coach in Matt LaFleur and a new system that is expected to see Rodgers return to form, it’s easy to see why he’s currently third in the projections. As of now, he’s actually fourth in ADP behind Deshaun Watson, coming off the board around the 45th pick.

4) Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Projected 2019 stats- 4,675 yards 28 TD 10 INT 21.3 FPPG

Ryan’s 2018 season went a little under-the-radar for most fans, as the Falcons missed the playoffs, but fantasy owners were rewarded nicely, as he averaged the second-most points per game at the position last year (26.4) thanks to a 4,924-yard 35-touchdown output. This season, Ryan has a new coordinator in former Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter. The projections expect a step back in touchdowns and yards, but still see him as one of the top five options at the position. Currently, he’s the fifth QB off the board with an ADP of 47.17.

5) Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected 2019 stats- 4,935 yards 29 TD 19 INT 21.3 FPPG

Roethlisberger is a bit of a surprise here, as he lost arguably his biggest weapon this offseason in wide receiver Antonio Brown. Juju Smith-Schuster has proven more than capable, but now he steps into the top role with questions about who the number two and three guys will be. But Big Ben was third among QBs in fantasy points per game last season. The projections have him just shy of 5,000 yards and 30 TDs, and he is he’s currently the eighth QB coming off the board in CBSSports.com drafts with an ADP of 71.32.

Rest of The Pack

6) Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected 2019 stats- 4,826 yards 28 TD 20 INT 21.2 FPPG ADP: 81.65

7) Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Projected 2019 stats- 4,068 pass yards 25 TD 16 INT, 480 rush yards 5 TD, 21.2 FPPG ADP: 42.89

8) Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Projected 2019 stats- 3,822 pass yards 25 TD 17 INT, 608 rush yards 4 TD, 21.0 FPPG ADP: 72.60



9) Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Projected 2019 stats-4559 yards 31 TD 15 INT 20.9 FPPG ADP: 50.83



10) Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Projected 2019 stats-4,402 yards 30 TD 12 INT 20.8 FPPG ADP: 69.67



11) Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Projected 2019 stats- 4,461 yards 30 TD 13 INT 20.7 FPPG ADP: 87.29



12) Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Projected 2019 stats-4,148 yards 30 TD 10 INT 20.6 FPPG ADP: 79.63



13) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Projected 2019 stats-3,468 yards 31 TD 11 INT, 368 rush yards 1 TD, 20.4 FPPG ADP: 80.12



14) Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Projected 2019 stats- 4,336 yards 31 TD 15 INT 20.3 FPPG ADP: 77.73



15) Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers



Projected 2019 stats- 4,409 yards 30 TD 13 INT 20.1 FPPG ADP: 104.54

