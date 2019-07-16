



— A Georgia couple married for 71 years both died on the same day, within just 12 hours of each other.

Husband Herbert DeLaigle, 94, died at 2:20 a.m. Friday. His wife, Marilyn Frances DeLaigle, 88, died at 2:20 p.m. on the same day, CBS affiliate WRDW reported.

The couple met when Herbert was 22 and Frances just 16.

“Frances worked at a little cafe we had in Waynesboro named White Way Cafe,” Herbert told WRDW in a 2018 interview. “I kept seeing her going in and out, in and out and I had my eyes set on her. And then I finally got up the nerve to ask her if she would go out with me sometime.”

They went to movies for their first date. One year later, Herbert asked Frances to be his wife. She said yes, but the wedding almost didn’t happen.

Herbert said the preacher almost didn’t marry them because they were an hour late to the church. After some convincing, the preacher rushed through the service.

“$5 is all I paid for her,” Herbert said with a laugh.

Marilyn DeLaigle spent six years in Germany with her husband, who served in the Army during World War II, according to her obituary. Herbert DeLaigle also served in Korea and Vietnam and retired from the Army after 22 years of service, according to his obituary.

The couple is survived by their six children, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held for the couple on Monday.

“It’s amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in heaven,” their family said in a statement. “What an amazing love story that is.”