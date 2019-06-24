ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A new foal was born on Assateague Island Friday.
According to the National Park Service, a bay pinto colt, identified as N2BHS-ALR, was born to Ms Macky (N2BHS-AL).
NPS wanted to remind visitors to stay a minimum of a bus length away from the wild horses at all times.
“A mare will be very protective of her new foal and it is vitally important for their well-being that visitors give them, and all of the wild horses, plenty of space,” NPS posted.
Earlier this year, officials corraled horses on Chincoteague Island after visitors were feeding the horses.