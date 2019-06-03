The 2019 Tony Awards will go live this Sunday, June 9th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Throughout the years there have been hundreds of deserving winners but as with anything, there is always a group that stands head and shoulders above the rest. See below for five of the Tony Award‘s most celebrated winners and be sure to tune in this Sunday night when a new crop of winners add to their own legacies.

Most Nominations For A Single Production

The most Tony Award nominations ever received by a single production was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton in 2016 with 16 nominations in 13 different categories. Hamilton ended up bringing 11 awards, good for second most all-time at a single show, second only to…

Most Wins For A Single Production

The record for most Tony Awards ever won in a single year is held by the musical The Producers from 2001. The Producers took home 12 awards, including the show’s highest honor being named “Best Musical.”

Most Acting Awards For A Single Production

Throughout the 70-plus years of Tony Awards ceremonies only one show has even taken home all four acting awards in a single year, South Pacific in 1950. Ezio Pinza, Mary Martin, Myron McCormick and Juanita Hall all walked away winners for their performances as the show earned them Best Performance By A Leading Actor In A Musical, Best Performance By A Leading Actress In A Musical, Best Performance By A Featured Actor In A Musical and Best Performance By A Featured Actress In A Musical.

A Resurgent Icon

The King and I holds a very distinct honor in the course of Tony Awards history as the show is currently the only one one to win “Best Musical” and “Best Revival Musical”…twice. The King And I won “Best Musical” in 1952 and several decades later would win “Best Revival Musical” in both 1996 AND 2015. Proving that some shows truly do stand the test of time.

Most Individual Award Wins

When it comes to Tony Awards history, the conversation starts and ends with Harold Prince and his record-setting 21 individual awards. Prince’s 21 nods began in 1955 when he won “Best Musical” for The Pajama Game. “Best Musical” and Harold Prince would become a familiar pair toTony Awards viewers over the course of the next several decades as he won the award seven different times. His most recent Tony came in 2006 when he walked away with the “Lifetime Achievement Award.”