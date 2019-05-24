WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Former President Barack Obama surprised students of the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy on Wednesday afternoon and played a game with them.
The kids screamed “Barack Obama!” when they saw the president arrive.
“I see what you guys are doing, I think everybody here — if you guys work hard, work hard, listen to your coaches, you guys are going to do great things,” Obama told the children.
The scholar-athletes were celebrating the end of the school year.
Obama got a chance to see the after-school programming at the academy, including a scrimmage, field activities and a weekly farmer’s market offering.
The academy provides afterschool enrichment through sports — baseball and softball — to improve health, academic achievement and character development to DC’s underserved youth.