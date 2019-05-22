



Whether you’re headed to the beach or planning a barbeque, weather this Memorial Day weekend will be perfect for your plans.

Temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s this weekend, with a random pop-up shower possible in the evenings Sunday and Monday.

Friday: It’ll be mostly sunny and breezy with the high at 81. There will be less humidity and the low will be at 60.

Saturday: Will be sunny with patchy clouds. High will be 80 and low will be 68.

Sunday: Hot and sticky, high will be 90. It’ll turn cloudy at night with a possibility for a shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 67.

Monday: It’s still warm with a thunderstorm possible. High will be 86 and low will be 65.

WJZ's Weather Team will be working throughout the weekend to track any possible storms headed our way.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

