



— An Alabama inmate charged with capital murder who became pregnant while incarcerated says she has no memory of having sex while in prison.

Latoni Daniel, 26, has been jailed without bail for 17 months, but her attorney, Mickey McDermott, says she is 8 months pregnant. Daniel became pregnant while at a Coosa County Jail in Rockford, but she says she has no recollection of a sexual encounter CBS affiliate WIAT reported.

“I don’t cry that much but I cried after I heard that because that is my sister and no woman needs to go through the stuff that she had to go through and bear a child this way.” said Daniel’s brother, Terrell Ransaw.

Ransaw said he believes his sister was raped while taking sedatives prescribed to treat seizures – a condition her family says she never had before going to jail.

“It had to happen at night when she was unconscious after she took her medicine, because that’s when they gave her her medicine – at night,” Ransaw said.

Daniel has since been moved from the Coosa County Jail.

Sheriff Michael Howell told WIAT he had no comment on the case. But Coosa County District Attorney Jeff Willis says Daniel’s pregnancy was under investigation.

Daniel, a veteran of the Army National Guard, was arrested and charged with capital murder in 2017 after a deadly robbery in Coosa County.

According to court documents, Daniel is accused of driving a getaway vehicle for her boyfriend, Ladaniel Tuck, who was also charged with capital murder, in the deadly robbery of 87-year-old Thomas Chandler.

“Daniel participated in the robbery and shooting as the driver of vehicle,” investigators wrote in an incident report filed through the online state court system.

“During the robbery currency was stolen from Chandler,” the report continued. “Daniel admitted to receiving proceeds from the robbery.”