(CBSNEWS) — A Georgetown University student caught up in the college admissions scandal is suing Georgetown to prevent the school from potentially kicking him out.
Adam Semprevivo, the son of Los Angeles businessman Stephen Semprevivo, filed a lawsuit against Georgetown on Wednesday, seeking to stop the school from disciplining or expelling him for his alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. Adam Semprevivo’s lawsuit comes after his father pleaded guilty in a Boston court to paying $400,000 in bribes to get his son admitted into the private university in Washington, D.C.
Federal prosecutors documented in their March 2019 criminal complaint that Stephen Semprevivo worked with admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to bribe Gordon Ernst, the Georgetown tennis coach, to designate his son, Adam, as a tennis recruit, even though his son did not play tennis competitively. Adam Semprevivo was admitted to Georgetown in 2016.
