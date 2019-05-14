DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged Tuesday with distribution and possession of child pornography, Maryland State Police said.
James Garrison, 51, of District Heights, was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.
Courtesy: Maryland State Police
Garrison was arrested at his home Tuesday morning without incident.
In March, troopers began an online investigation involving child pornography. Investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online.
Troopers served a search warrant at around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday morning after learning Garrison’s identity. They found multiple child pornography files on his electronic devices.