Filed Under:Local TV, talkers


(CBS13/CBS Local) – Nearly 700,000 “Kids II Rocking Sleepers” are being recalled after five infants have died. The infants rolled from their back to stomach.

The sleeping rockers were sold at a variety of retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012-April 26, 2019. They retailed from $40-$80.

The Kids II Rocking Sleeper is sold under a variety of names:

10081 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
10126 Rock & Dream Sleeper – Iggy
10127 Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy
10148 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe
10178 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper
10289 Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge
10292 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton
10320 Automatic Rock ‘N Soothe Sleeper – Cuddle Lamb
10380 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion
10568 Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper
10729 Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper
10872 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra
10888 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Whitley
10890 DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper – Addington
11021 Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts
11022 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms
11063 Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper – Moxley
11164 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion
11171 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES
11357 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON
11429 Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden
11714 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Anders
11792 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Nolan
11894 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – JUNGLE GARDEN
11895 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – EVENING SAFARI
11962 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Flora the Unicorn
12115 Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan – Display
60130 Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine
60131 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
60163 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper
60327 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson
60328 Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse
60331 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb
60401 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels
60600 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow
60635 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

Credit: Kids II

Caregivers can check the model number and manufacturing date code on the smallest sew-in label attached to the seat pad. If you have a product involved in the recall should stop using it immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

This is the second infant sleeper recall in the past month. Fisher-Price recalled its popular Rock n Play due to infant deaths, as well.