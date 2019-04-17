BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are searching for a man they say pretended to be a rideshare driver, then robbed the home of the woman who used the service.

The incident happened on March 30. Officers responded to an apartment building in the 6800 block of Wisconsin Avenue around 4:46 a.m. for the report of a home invasion robbery.

Police said the victim was out with her friends in the downtown Bethesda area when she ordered the rideshare service to take her home. The suspect arrived and the victim got into his car thinking he was the driver she ordered.

The suspect then allegedly drove her home but then requested payment. The victim told police that she told the driver she paid through the app and did not own him any more money. The suspect then followed the victim to her apartment building and into the elevator.

Police said he then tried unsuccessfully to steal the woman’s purse, followed her out the elevator, and into her apartment. They said he stole items from her apartment before fleeing the scene.

Police shared video of the suspect in question:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.