



A former Maryland correctional officer pleaded guilty Monday in connection to an attack in March when he stabbed his wife 23 times and handcuffed her to the basement of their Charles County home.

Armando Quispe Rodriguez, 46, of Bryans Road, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder. He faces life in prison.

Police said Keyia Rodriguez was asleep in their home on the morning of March 23 when her husband began hitting and stabbing her.

She struggled with him and tried to escape but was unable to. Armando handcuffed her to a railing in the basement and bound her ankles.

Police said he continuously assaulted her and threatened her before stabbing her 23 times.

He also put a plastic bag over her face and put a belt around her neck to suffocate her, they said.

Armando eventually called 911 and unlocked the handcuffs but kept Keyia’s ankles bound, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, Armando was in front of the home with several lacerations on his hands, according to a news release.

Officers searched the home and found Keyia incoherent and bound to the basement stairs, with several stab wounds to her upper body and a pool of blood around her.

The walls of the basement were covered with blood and a pair of handcuffs was also found nearby, police said.

Keyia was taken to an area trauma center, where she survived.

Armando admitted to officers he was responsible for her injuries and told them where the knife he used was.

He is set to be sentenced August 8.

