Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax Releases Polygraph Test Results In Sexual Assault Allegations
Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax is continuing to categorically deny the allegations of sexual assault against him, releasing the results of a polygraph test and offering his own telling of two separate encounters which he says he knew were "false from the first moment I heard them."
Cherry Blossoms Reached Peak Bloom Monday
The cherry blossoms along DC's Tidal Basin were expected to be at peak bloom Monday, but now it's looking like peak bloom will be sometime this week instead.
Recreational Crabbing Season Begins April 1
Recreational crabbing season began Monday, April 1 for The Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries as well as the Atlantic Ocean, coastal bays and their tributaries.
Angler Catches Record-Breaking Fallfish In Upper Potomac
A Baltimore County man set a Maryland record for fallfish caught in the Upper Potomac.
Stream The Masters
Watch live coverage of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club.
Claressa Shields Talks Christina Hammer & Career
Claressa Shields previews her fight with Christina Hammer, which could be the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing.
The Masters: Will Rory McIlroy Complete Career Grand Slam?
Masters favorite Rory McIlroy takes another shot at a career grand slam, with Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods and others all set for Augusta.
The Masters: Augusta National Is A Private Course With A Public Persona
Augusta National, long-time Masters home, is one of the most recognizable golf courses, though few beyond pros and club members play it.
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
The 4 Best African Restaurants In Washington D.C.
From Nando's PERi-PERi to Ethiopic, here are Washington, DC's best African restaurants.
Frugal Flyer Miles: How To Get To Reykjavik Without Going Broke
Daydreaming beyond this weekend? Here are the best prices on airline tickets to Reykjavik, Iceland between July and November of 2018.
Fresh Cookies To Pizza: 8 New Capitol Hill Businesses To Check Out
Restaurants, sports bars, bike shops... What are the newest businesses to open on and around Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The Full Scoop: Washington D.C.'s Top 5 Spots To Grab A Frozen Treat
Whether it's ice cream, gelato or frozen yogurt, here are Washington D.C.'s best places to score a tantalizingly delicious frozen treat.
Best Family Events For Easter 2018 In Washington, DC
From Easter egg hunts to visits with the Easter Bunny, the nation's capitol has plenty of family-friendly events for celebrating the Easter holiday.
Which Cities In Maryland Are The Happiest?
One Maryland city is among the top 100 happiest cities in the U.S.
5 Tips From 'Embracing The Journey - A Christian Parents' Blueprint To Loving Your LGBTQ Child'
Greg and Lynn McDonald share 5 tips from their new book, 'Embracing The Journey.'
Green Beans, Butternut Squash Recalled Voluntarily From Walmart After Listeria Concerns
A company is voluntarily recalling bags of green beans and butternut squash sold at Southeast Walmarts after concerns about listeria.
There's A Decline In The Honeybee Population. A UMD Researcher Has Found The Cause
Over time, the honeybee population has slowly declined. In a bad year, a colony will lose 15 to 20 percent of its population.
UMD Sanitizes Dorms, Buildings To Combat Adenovirus After Student's Death
Adenovirus can trigger a number of illnesses in people.
Report: How Does Camden Yards, M&T Stadium Rank On Food Safety?
ESPN's Outside the Lines investigated the inspection reports from all 111 sports stadiums in the U.S. -- baseball, football, basketball and hockey -- and have ranked them from best to worst.
