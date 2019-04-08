The Code comes to CBS this Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET/PT for its long awaited series premiere. The latest project from Executive Producers Craig Sweeny, Craig Turk, Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman revolves around “the military’s brightest minds, who tackle the toughest legal challenges facing the U.S. Marine Corps.” The series stars Luke Mitchell, Dana Delany, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Raffi Barsoumian and Phillipa Soo as a highly skilled team of active Marines as well as prosecutors, defense lawyers, and investigators. This talented squad works together to serve their country while delivering justice both at home and abroad.
Check out the video above for an inside look at The Code and be sure to tune in for episode one – Tuesday night at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.