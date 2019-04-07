The 2019 ACM Awards broadcast live this Sunday, April 7th, only on CBS. Country’s biggest stars will assemble but only a select few will receive the honor of hearing their name called.
See below for the full list of winners throughout the night and be sure to catch all the action this Sunday on CBS.
**Updated as of 11:40PM EST.
Artist of the Decade
Jason Aldean
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Keith Urban
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Dan + Shay
Group of the Year
Old Dominion
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Ashley McBryde
Lindsay Ell
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
Luke Combs
New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Runaway June
LANCO
Album of the Year
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Single of the Year
“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Yours” – Russell Dickerson
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves
Video of the Year
“Babe” – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out” – Midland
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line