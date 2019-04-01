Filed Under:bloom watch, cherry blossoms, DC, DC news, Local TV, peak bloom, talkers


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — The cherry blossoms along DC’s Tidal Basin are at peak bloom.

The National Park Service made the announcement just before noon on Monday

Cherry trees blossom along the Tidal Basin on the National Mall March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The Cherry Blossom Festival drew crowds over the weekend as tourists came to look at the blooms and other checked out the kite festival.

Large crowds are expected in DC this week as the Cherry Blossom Festival continues. People headed to the festival should expect lots of people this weekend as well.

You can see some photos from the weekend below. Just swipe the photos to the left to go through the gallery.

For more information on the festival, go to their website.

