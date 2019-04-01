



The cherry blossoms along DC’s Tidal Basin are at peak bloom.

The National Park Service made the announcement just before noon on Monday

It's no April Fool – the cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom! Based on the current conditions and forecast, you can expect to see the trees in blossom for the next seven to 10 days. #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/3PtFhsE0f3 — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) April 1, 2019

The Cherry Blossom Festival drew crowds over the weekend as tourists came to look at the blooms and other checked out the kite festival.

Large crowds are expected in DC this week as the Cherry Blossom Festival continues. People headed to the festival should expect lots of people this weekend as well.

You can see some photos from the weekend below. Just swipe the photos to the left to go through the gallery.

For more information on the festival, go to their website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook