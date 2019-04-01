



A Baltimore County man set a Maryland record for fallfish caught in the Upper Potomac.

Adam Aghion of Pikesville caught a 2.07 pound fallfish on March 20 using a drop shot rig with a no. 12 hook.

“I’ve never targeted (fallfish) before, but it really did put up a good fight,” Aghion told Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources. “It’s awesome. I hope someone beats (the record) and I hope I can get it back.”

DNR officials saw that Aghion’s catch was within the same size range for other mid-Atlantic and Northeast catches and that fallfish should be added to the nontidal record category.

“Including fallfish in our state record category gives anglers another opportunity to be a part of our state’s angling history,” Fishing and Boating Services Director David Blazer said.

Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should download and fill out the state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The department suggests fish be immersed in ice water to preserve weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified.

