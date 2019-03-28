FAIRFAX COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — An overturned tanker has closed all but one lane of the inner loop of I-495 in Virginia and two lanes of the outer loop.
The tanker overturned near the American Legion Bridge, closing the bridge as well.
From overhead, you can see the tanker truck went over the jersey wall.
It’s carrying thousands of gallons of gas, according to Virginia officials.
Commuters should expect delays as tanker must be removed from the roadway.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Twitter user Harold Smith shared dash came video of the accident.
