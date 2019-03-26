



Rap duo Salt-N-Pepa will be touring this summer and they are coming to venues near Baltimore.

The first female rap crew who broke barriers and records with songs “Push It,” “Tramp,””Shake Your Thang,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man” are coming to DC, Hershey and Philadelphia this summer.

The ladies will have a show at DC’s Capital One Arena on June 25. They will also be in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on June 27. They will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on July 6.

The tour starts May 2 in Cinncinati and ends Aug. 10 in the UK.

For more information on tickets and tour dates, click here.

