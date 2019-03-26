Filed Under:Capital One Arena, Hershey Park, Salt-N-Pepa, Summer Concerts


WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Rap duo Salt-N-Pepa will be touring this summer and they are coming to venues near Baltimore.

The first female rap crew who broke barriers and records with songs “Push It,” “Tramp,””Shake Your Thang,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man” are coming to DC, Hershey and Philadelphia this summer.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: Sandra Denton and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola – Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

The ladies will have a show at DC’s Capital One Arena on June 25. They will also be in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on June 27. They will perform at Hersheypark Stadium on July 6.

The tour starts May 2 in Cinncinati and ends Aug. 10 in the UK.

For more information on tickets and tour dates, click here. 

